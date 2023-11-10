The duo is all set to star in a music video that promises to be a perfect blend of musical fest and chemistry.

Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma team up for their latest project. The duo is all set to star in a music video that promises to be a perfect blend of musical fest and chemistry.

The music video will showcase the stunning beauty of Italy as the backdrop for Aayush and Aisha's electrifying performance. The untitled song promises to be a hot party number that will have everyone dancing along. With their immense star power and incredible stage presence, Aayush and Aisha are sure to set the screen on fire and make this song an instant hit.

According to Producer Sandill Dang from Benchmark Entertainment, "The combination of Aayush and Aisha is simply magical. They both bring something unique to the table and I do not doubt that this project will be a huge success."

The shooting for this music video is set to begin soon.

