comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.11.2023 | 4:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to sizzle in a new music video, filming to begin in Italy soon

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to sizzle in a new music video, filming to begin in Italy soon

en Bollywood News EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to sizzle in a new music video, filming to begin in Italy soon

The duo is all set to star in a music video that promises to be a perfect blend of musical fest and chemistry.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma team up for their latest project. The duo is all set to star in a music video that promises to be a perfect blend of musical fest and chemistry.

EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to sizzle in a new music video, filming to begin in Italy soon

EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma to sizzle in a new music video, filming to begin in Italy soon

The music video will showcase the stunning beauty of Italy as the backdrop for Aayush and Aisha's electrifying performance. The untitled song promises to be a hot party number that will have everyone dancing along. With their immense star power and incredible stage presence, Aayush and Aisha are sure to set the screen on fire and make this song an instant hit.

According to Producer Sandill Dang from Benchmark Entertainment, "The combination of Aayush and Aisha is simply magical. They both bring something unique to the table and I do not doubt that this project will be a huge success."

The shooting for this music video is set to begin soon.

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma starrer Ruslaan gets its release date

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pankaj Tripathi to battle retrograde amnesia…

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr…

Makers of Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur…

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika starrer Sri…

The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan steals the…

Tiger Shroff signs a film with Anand Pandit;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification