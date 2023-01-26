Shah Rukh Khan is back and how! Yesterday, fans thronged the theatres across the country as early as 6 in the morning to watch Shah Rukh Khan return to the big screen in a lead role with Pathaan. The anticipation was through the roof, social media pages were buzzing on the opening day and the fans are stoked to see SRK back in action. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. Interestingly, SRK’s foster mother is played by Nikhat Khan Hegde.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in Pathaan

Bollywood Hungama can confirm that Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Pathaan’s foster mother, an Afghani woman, in the film. In the movie, she not only calls Pathaan his son but also sies a taweez, an armband, during an emotional interaction in Afghanistan. Nikhat has been reposting video clips on her Instagram stories from audiences in theatres who were quick to recognize her.

Last year, Nikhat Khan made her TV debut with the Star Plus show, Banni Chow Home Delivery. As an actor, she has worked on the films like Mission Mangal, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, and Saand Ki Aankh among others. She has also worked as a producer and has been the name behind many projects like Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Tum Mere Ho, among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film has arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

