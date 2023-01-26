comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.01.2023 | 1:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in Pathaan

Bollywood News
By Monica Yadav -

Shah Rukh Khan is back and how! Yesterday, fans thronged the theatres across the country as early as 6 in the morning to watch Shah Rukh Khan return to the big screen in a lead role with Pathaan. The anticipation was through the roof, social media pages were buzzing on the opening day and the fans are stoked to see SRK back in action. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia. Interestingly, SRK’s foster mother is played by Nikhat Khan Hegde.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in Pathaan

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in Pathaan

Bollywood Hungama can confirm that Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Pathaan’s foster mother, an Afghani woman, in the film. In the movie, she not only calls Pathaan his son but also sies a taweez, an armband, during an emotional interaction in Afghanistan. Nikhat has been reposting video clips on her Instagram stories from audiences in theatres who were quick to recognize her.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in Pathaan

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays Shah Rukh Khan’s foster mother in Pathaan

Last year, Nikhat Khan made her TV debut with the Star Plus show, Banni Chow Home Delivery. As an actor, she has worked on the films like Mission Mangal, Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, and Saand Ki Aankh among others. She has also worked as a producer and has been the name behind many projects like Lagaan, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Tum Mere Ho, among others.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand of War fame, the film has arrived in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: 6 Years Of Raees: Mahira Khan celebrates the day by addressing Shah Rukh Khan as ‘My Pathaan’

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection , Pathaan Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sehban Azim and Niyati Fitnani come together…

Jacqueline Fernandez files new plea in Delhi…

BREAKING: More than 20,000 shows of Shah…

Shah Rukh Khan's slick spy actioner Pathaan…

Confirmed! Alisha Panwar to enter Kumkum…

Amitabh Bachchan receives Lifetime…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
    Public Movie Reviews
      Box Office Collection
        Top Celebs
          Bollywood Box Office
          Latest Bollywood News
          Top Bollywood Photos
          New Latest Videos
          Bollywood Movie Trailer
          Useful links
          Downloads Photos
          Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
          Download App on
          Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

          Forgot Password

          Please provide your registered email address or username

          • OR

          Write A Review

          • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

          • 5000 characters remaining

          New notification