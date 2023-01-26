Kangana Ranaut criticized the working style of Bollywood yesterday for its ‘obsession’ over box office figures on Twitter. The Twitterati felt this was an indirect attack on Pathaan, which was having a phenomenal opening day at the box office. However, hours later, the actress hailed the success of Pathaan and also highlighted that such films should do well at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut praises Pathaan’s box office performance, says, “Aisi filmein chalni chahiye”

Speaking at the wrap-up party of her upcoming movie Emergency, Kangana said in a video surfaced online, “Pathaan film bhi achha kar rahi hai. Aisi filmein chalni chahiye. (Pathaan is doing well at the box office. Such films should do well). I feel the way Hindi cinema is lagging behind (in box office numbers), we should now try to come back to that level.”

Kangana Ranaut - “Pathaan film bhi accha kar rahi hai, aisi filmein chalni chahiye.” pic.twitter.com/NaggjP0cXm — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) January 25, 2023

She was speaking in presence of veteran actor Anupam Kher, who plays a pivotal role in Emergency. As per a report in Indian Express, he added, “It (Pathaan) is a huge film, made on a huge budget.”

Earlier in the day, Kangana posted a long tweet thread where she criticized the industry’s obsession with box office figures. She said that we never knew how classics like Pyaasa, Guide and Shri 420 did at the box office and while growing up she never came to know the numbers of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She also mentioned her films like Gangster, Fashion, Once Upon A Time In India and Queen in the same regard.

Let’s track back when and how industry got obsessed with money. We don’t know how much money any of great classics Pyaasa/Guide/Shri 420 made. Growing up I never saw films that i liked DDLJ or HPHK had digits slapped on them after the weekend, I did Gangster i was told (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 25, 2023

She ended the tweet thread saying, “So this digit drama has started only a decade ago, just how no individual should flash how much money they have/they made, no tackiness when it comes to films as well please. You made money good for you, now work on your next project. Even if you didn’t continue working please.”

For those not in the know, Kangana was able to return to Twitter earlier this week after being banned from the platform in May 2021 for posting allegedly derogatory tweets.

