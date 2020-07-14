Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.07.2020 | 8:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

“Everyone at Zoya Akhtar’s has tested negative”, says Shabana Azmi

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There was a spot of panic when a BMC poster quarantining the Akhtars’ residence where Javed Akhtar’s daughter lives with her mother Honey Irani, showed up on the residence’s wall. However Zoya’s stepmother Shabana Azmi now informs, “All clear, Everyone including Zoya in the house has tested negative for the virus.”

A panic situation prevailed at the Akhtars’ residence (where Farhan too lived until he moved out some years ago) when their nextdoor neighbour Rekha’s bungalow was sealed. Says a source, “The Akhtars’ residence and Rekha’s bunglow share the same boundary wall. When Rekha’s watchman got the Virus, Zoya’s watchman got it too. But all is safe inside both the bunglows. Both Rekha and Zoya are doing fine.”

The source further adds that Zoya is currently scripting the second season of the hugely success OTT series Made In Heaven which, “Contrary to reports has not been shelved, only delayed due to Covid19.”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife accuses him of…

Actress Divvya Chouskey passes away; wrote…

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after…

Sonu Sood to provide financial assistance to…

Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his…

Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Shekhar Kapur…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification