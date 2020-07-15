On June 9, Karan Johar announced that his next film with Janhvi Kapoor, the biopic of Kargil War Hero, Gunjan Saxena will be a direct to digital release owing to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. A source close to the producer revealed that the decision was taken to keep the cash-flows in the coming rolling, as they were offered a massive amount by Netflix. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that the war drama is gearing up for an Independence Day release.

“It’s as patriotic a story as it gets and everyone associated with the film feels that August 15 is the best date for the film release. The idea is to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force Pilot, Gunjan Saxena, the first female to go on combat. A theatrical trailer of the film is being prepared right now and will be unveiled within the next 10 days,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further revealed that the makers were contemplating multiple dates for the film's release, including the Kargil Diwas on July 26. “But the post production has taken longer than expected and hence they had to delay the film by a couple of weeks. There is a possibility of the film’s trailer hitting the digital world on July 26, thereby being a fitting tribute,” the source added.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi in a pivotal role of Gunjan’s father. “The dynamic shared by the two is among the major highlights of the film, and the ones who have seen the rushes can’t stop raving about the underlying emotions in the father daughter relationship.” The film was shot extensively in Lucknow and Georgia, apart from some patchwork in Mumbai. It marks the directorial debut of Sharan Sharma and Karan has got his studio partner in Zee Studios. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates on Bollywood Hungama.

Also read: Gunjan Saxena is all praises for Janhvi Kapoor and Sharan Sharma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.