Esha Gupta, a renowned Bollywood actress and self-proclaimed football fanatic, is gearing up to take the beautiful game by storm. Gupta has been selected as the only Indian Bollywood actress to grace the prestigious UEFA Euro 2024 in Berlin, Germany.

Esha Gupta scores an invite to UEFA Euro 2024

This exciting news comes as no surprise to those familiar with Esha's unwavering dedication to football. A regular fixture at high-profile matches, she's consistently displayed her passion for the sport, both on and off the screen. Her social media presence is a testament to this love, filled with glimpses of her cheering on her favourite teams and players. With Cristiano Ronaldo being a known favourite, many speculate she'll be rooting for Portugal during the tournament.

Beyond her career in Bollywood, Esha Gupta has carved a niche for herself as a true sports fan.

