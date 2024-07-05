The estranged saga of Anupama and Anuj is expected to continue in the coming days much to the disappointment of Maan fans.

Star Plus show Anupama which continues to receive applause and appreciation from the audience and has been retaining high TRP charts consistently, will see a new twist being added to the current gripping plot. According to a new promo, new twists and drama will unfold in the lives of Anupama and Anuj, and it is to be seen if the show will keep the audience hooked on their television screens with its plotline.

Anupama: Makers drop new promo as life takes an unexpected turn for Maan

Makers drop a new promo

The excitement for the upcoming episodes show is quite high as makers have an intriguing promo for Anupama, leaving quite a bit of mystery ahead for what’s in store for audience’s favourite couple - Maan. The promo highlights the turn of events that take place in the lives of Anupama and Anuj and showcases the emotional turmoil of the two lead characters of the show. With this clip, the audience will get to witness Anuj's new shattered and changed look, that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Yes, the makers have finally addressed this look and it is being said that this tattered avatar is a reflection of the hurdles that are faced by Anuj during this phase of his life. Meanwhile, Anupama, who still seems to be estranged, has struggled her way through obstacles and is living independently in a shelter home away from her own family.

Although Anupama is a bridge for making loved ones meet, will she be able to find her own love? Will these hearts reunite? What will happen when these two souls cross paths again are questions that are left unanswered by the promo, leaving the views in mystery.

About Anupama

Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, the show, also starring Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch, among others, airs on the channel at 10 pm from Monday to Sunday.

