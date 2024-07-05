The city of dreams, Mumbai is currently buzzing with the excitement and joy as the grand pre-wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are in full swing. It is well known that the on-going grand ceremony, will see several celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood, make their presence and make it even more special. While photos and videos of the international pop-singer and icon Justin Bieber have already found its way online as he arrived in the city to join the celebrations, we hear Indian artists like famous rapper Baadshah, musicians Stebin Ben and Karan Aujla will also be a part of the event.

Badshah, Karan Aujla, and Stebin Ben to join Justin Bieber for an electrifying performance at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities

The stage is guaranteed to be set on fire at the mega night of the Sangeet ceremony

Prior the wedding, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have kicked off their wedding festivities with the couple celebrating the functions in full swing. Their grand sangeet ceremony will be held in the city as a part of these celebrations and it will be joined by a host of celebrities. We hear that Justin Bieber, Badshah, and the other performers are going to put some lavish acts as they wish the couple on their special day.

About the wedding

After a grand pre-wedding which was held in March for an entire weekend with music, performances, and a grand tour of the Ambani’s wildlife preservation project Vantara, as well as a star-studded cruise bash last month, the wedding celebrations has once again kicked off at the Ambani and Merchant household. For the unversed, the grand wedding ceremony will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre on July 13 in Mumbai, promising to be a magical, starry, and glitzy evening to remember!

