Actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani made headlines earlier this month when they announced their decision to separate after 11 years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, shared the news with their audience through a joint statement emphasizing their commitment to prioritizing the well-being of their two children amidst the transition.

Esha Deol’s mother Hema Malini refrains from interfering in daughter’s divorce: Report

In their official statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani expressed their mutual and amicable decision to part ways, urging the public to respect their privacy during this sensitive time. It read, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

Following the revelation, a source close to Esha Deol and her family disclosed to Zoom that veteran actress Hema Malini, Esha's mother, has chosen to stand by her daughter's side without interfering in her personal choices. The source said, “She is certainly not commenting on her daughter's decision to divorce her husband. It is Esha's life and Hemaji will not meddle. She never has. She is with her daughter now, as she has always been. But Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter's actions.”

Further shedding light on the situation, the source revealed that the decision to part ways had been brewing between Esha and Bharat for some time. “It was brewing for a while. Esha and her husband had decided to part ways for some time now. They were just waiting for the right time to announce their separation. Now that it is out of the way, Esha is trying to move on with her life,” said the source.

The news of Esha and Bharat's separation comes after speculation had been rife following Bharat's absence from Hema Malini's lavish 75th birthday celebration in October 2023. While the couple had maintained a low profile in recent times, Esha had publicly acknowledged their 11th wedding anniversary last year, expressing gratitude and affection for Bharat in an Instagram post.

