Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 gets Abhimanyu Singh as the villain, Rajkumar Santoshi says, “His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947 gets Abhimanyu Singh as the villain, Rajkumar Santoshi says, “His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable”

Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajkumar Santoshi's next Lahore 1947 is one of the most talked about films. Ever since the film was announced, the excitement of the audience to know more about the film is soaring. As the film is all set to bring the never-seen-before trio of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan together, it will also see a powerful villain. The director Rajkumar Santoshi has roped in Abhimanyu Singh as the villain of Lahore 1947.

While speaking about the same Rajkumar Santoshi shared, “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish and Danny but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead. Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in Lahore 1947. His intensity, his voice, and his conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry.”

Abhimanyu Singh predominantly works in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil language films. He has vast experience working in films like Lakshya, Dhol, Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bachchhan Paandey, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan among many others. He has always impressed the audience with his roles and now it would definitely be a treat to watch him as a villain in Lahore 1947.

Talking about Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan will take over the charge as producer under Aamir Khan Productions, while director Rajkumar Santoshi will helm the project, and Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta will be leading the film.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple before Lahore 1947 shoot; watch

More Pages: Lahore, 1947 Box Office Collection

