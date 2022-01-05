The current situation of the Covid-19 has been alarming the nation. Amidst all the precautionary measures and double vaccination, the Covid-19 is coming back in big numbers. The regions which have been severely affected by this third wave of Covid-19 are Delhi and Mumbai. Mumbai is the place where the entire entertainment industry is based out. On a daily record, there are many celebrities who are being infected by the dreadful virus.

Now, popular Television actress Erica Jenifer Fernandes who was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, has also tested positive for COVID-19 alongside her mother. On Wednesday, the actress took to social media to inform her fans about the same and urged people to not rely on home testing kits. She also shared that she is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 like congestion, cough, cold, severe body and headaches among others.

Taking to Instagram Erica shared a post and wrote, "Requesting your kind attention. When Covid first hit us, I was more than paranoid about it but also knew that most of us are going to contract it sooner or later. Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like I had a sand paper in my throat."

She continued, "As I started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough. cold severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care. I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested Much love - EJF".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

ALSO READ:Sonu Nigam, his wife, and son test positive for COVID-19 in Dubai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.