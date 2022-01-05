Actor Amitabh Bachchan announced on Tuesday that he will be away from social media for a while to deal with 'personal Covid problems.' The actor did not provide any other details. During the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020, Amitabh and members of his family, including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, recovered.

The actor took to his blog to write that he is 'dealing with some home Covid difficulties' in the wake of increased numbers of the Omicron form, particularly in Mumbai and New Delhi. 'We'll connect later,' he vowed.

On Wednesday, BMC official said that a staff member at one of his bungalows tested positive for Covid-19.

Amitabh confirmed in July 2020 that he and Abhishek had tested positive for the coronavirus. They were sent to a Mumbai hospital and stayed there for several days. Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive a week later. Amitabh was released a few days later, while Abhishek was kept under observation for a month.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including John Abraham, Rhea Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Prem Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and others, have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

