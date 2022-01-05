Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam announced on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Not just him, his wife, son, and sister-in-law have also tested positive.

The singer took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with a caption that read, "#SonuLiveD | Vlog 141. I tested Covid +. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family! #covid_19 #newyear #2022 #vlog."

In the video, Nigam said that he is in Dubai and was supposed to go to Bhubaneshwar for a show but won't be travelling now since he is in quarantine. "We have to be careful, not scared as this time it's spreading a bit faster. I feel bad for theatre people, I feel bad for movie makers as all ours works have been affected in the past 2 years," said Sonu.

Earlier, actors like Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, and producer Ekta Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19.

