South Korean actress Kim Mi Soo, who is currently seen in the Korean drama Snowdrop, has passed away at 31. According to an exclusive report in Korean tabloid OSEN, the cause of her untimely demise is yet to be revealed. The funeral hall has been arranged at the Sungsim Funeral Home.

Her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news to Star News about their actor's passing in a statement which read, "We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is current very heartbroken due to the sudden sad news."

"We sincerely ask that you refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and full of sorrow, can remember the deceased. Her funeral will be held quietly behind closed doors according to the wishes of her family. Please pray for her, and we send our deepest condolences once again to the deceased," it concluded.

Kim Mi Soo is currently seen as Yeo Jung Min, a student activist, in the period drama Snowdrop. She is also one of the best friends of Eun Young Ro‘s (played by BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo) character in the series. Kim Mi Soo was known for her roles in Hellbound, Yumi’s Cells, and Hi, Bye Mama!

