comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 05.01.2022 | 1:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Snowdrop actress Kim Mi Soo passes away at 31; family is ‘heartbroken’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actress Kim Mi Soo, who is currently seen in the Korean drama Snowdrop, has passed away at 31. According to an exclusive report in Korean tabloid OSEN, the cause of her untimely demise is yet to be revealed. The funeral hall has been arranged at the Sungsim Funeral Home.

Snowdrop actress Kim Mi Soo passes away at 31; family is 'heartbroken'

Her agency Landscape Entertainment confirmed the news to Star News about their actor's passing in a statement which read, "We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is current very heartbroken due to the sudden sad news."

"We sincerely ask that you refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who is in shock and full of sorrow, can remember the deceased. Her funeral will be held quietly behind closed doors according to the wishes of her family. Please pray for her, and we send our deepest condolences once again to the deceased," it concluded.

Kim Mi Soo is currently seen as Yeo Jung Min, a student activist, in the period drama Snowdrop. She is also one of the best friends of Eun Young Ro‘s (played by BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo) character in the series. Kim Mi Soo was known for her roles in Hellbound, Yumi’s Cells, and Hi, Bye Mama!

ALSO READ: Court rules Jung Hae In and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo starrer Snowdrop can continue be on air after civic group files case for history distortion

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan says he's dealing with…

Josh Hartnett joins the cast of Christopher…

Gehraiyaan’s release on February 11, 2022, will coincide with director Shakun Batra’s 10th anniversary in Bollywood" />

Gehraiyaan’s release on February 11, 2022,…

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde…

Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan on rumours…

Salman Khan establishes strict protocols on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification