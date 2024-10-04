Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao, has certainly created a stir with its release. With its heartwarming story and humor, the film has won the hearts of audiences across the globe. While the film received tremendous love on the big screen, it also impressed viewers with its OTT release. Continuing its spree of winning hearts, the film has now spread its wings beyond borders with its release in Japan, today.

Laapataa Ladies has now been released in Japan and is all set to win hearts there as well. The makers have also come up with a special Japanese poster of the film. After its successful run in India, the film is poised to make waves in Japan. Moreover, this marks yet another achievement for the film following its entry for the Oscars. The film also won the Best Film Critics' Choice Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM).

Set in rural India, the film follows the tale of two brides who are separated during a train journey, triggering a series of unexpected and complex events. It stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theatres. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

