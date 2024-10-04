Actor Govinda found himself hospitalized after sustaining a gunshot injury early Tuesday morning. On October 4, the actor was discharged and was recently spotted leaving the medical facility, much to the relief of his fans. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, provided an update on his condition, addressing reporters gathered outside the hospital in Juhu, Mumbai.

Govinda discharged from hospital after bullet injury, leaves on wheelchair: “Aisa laga ki yeh kya ho gaya”

Speaking to the media, Sunita expressed gratitude for the support and well-wishes from fans, stating, “With everyone's blessings, he has completely recovered. He has a lot of fans everywhere. We are praying for him everywhere, in the temple, in the dargah. With everyone's blessings, he is completely fine. I would like to say to the fans, don't panic. He is completely fine. After a few months, he will start dancing again. Thank you so much.”

The unfortunate accident reportedly occurred while Govinda was tidying up his closet. While cleaning, he accidentally discharged his firearm, which led to the injury to his foot. According to various reports, a malfunction in the gun’s mechanism caused the bullet to fire unexpectedly. At the time of the incident, the weapon was loaded with six rounds, one of which struck him. Sunita was in Kolkata during the mishap, but once she was informed, she rushed back to be by his side.

The actor was ultimately able to leave the hospital, albeit in a wheelchair, where he greeted members of the media and provided insights into the distressing situation. Describing the moment of the accident, Govinda shared, “Aisa laga ki yeh kya ho gaya (I was like what has just happened).”

His shock was evident as he recounted the incident. When asked if he was alone at that time, he explained, “Haan…main nikal raha tha show ke liye. Kolkata ke liye aur yahi koi 5 -4:45 baje aur uss time toh woh girr hi gaya aur chal hi padi aur mujhe aisa laga ke jhatka to laga ke kya hua (Yes, I was preparing to leave for a show in Kolkata, and at around 4:45 or 5 a.m., it just fell and misfired. I was shocked about what has just happened).”

The actor elaborated on his response to the alarming situation, saying, "Maine dekha toh favara nikal raha tha bada. Phir maine socha ke stithi ko kisi aur tarike se joda nahin jaaye isliye qaid kar ke rakh liya jaaye. Maine videos taiyaar kar liye aur doctor sahab Aggarwal ji ke yahan chala gaya (When I saw there was a lot of blood coming out, I thought it was better to document the moment so that it would not be misinterpreted. I recorded the videos and reached out to Dr. Aggarwal).

As the news of his injury spread, fans expressed their concerns and well-wishes on social media, showing an outpouring of love for the actor. The support from his audience and the film community highlights the deep connection he has established over the years through his work.

