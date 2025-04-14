The Excel Entertainment film is set to make history as the special screening, held on April 18, is dedicated to Indian Army and BSF personnel.

Emraan Hashmi starrer Ground Zero to have a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar; becomes the first in 38 Years

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming action thriller Ground Zero, starring Emraan Hashmi, is set to achieve a rare milestone as it becomes the first film in nearly four decades to have a red-carpet premiere in Srinagar, Kashmir. Scheduled for April 18, the premiere will take place ahead of the film’s nationwide release on April 25, 2025.

The decision to hold the premiere in Srinagar holds symbolic significance. The screening will be dedicated to the soldiers and officers of the Indian Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) stationed in the region. The makers have expressed that showing the film first to those who serve on the frontlines is in line with the story's patriotic themes.

Directed by Tejas Deoskar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role along with an ensemble cast. Inspired by true events, the actor portrays BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to eliminate Ghazi Baba — a senior commander of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The mission, which forms the core of the film, is regarded as one of the most notable BSF operations in the past 50 years.

Ground Zero has been shot entirely in Kashmir, offering a realistic depiction of the region’s terrain and military activity. The film also aims to shed light on a lesser-known but important chapter in recent Indian history — the operation targeting Ghazi Baba, who was reportedly involved in planning the Indian Parliament attack on December 13, 2001.

Endorsed by the BSF, the film's trailer has already generated substantial attention, with viewers responding positively to the tone and subject. In the days following the trailer’s release, a series of posters have further built anticipation around the film’s release.

The red-carpet premiere in Srinagar is not just a promotional event but also a nod to the region where the story is set and was filmed. This marks a rare instance of a Bollywood production choosing to launch in Kashmir, breaking a 38-year hiatus since any film held its premiere there.

Co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy, Ground Zero releases in cinemas across India on April 25, 2025.

