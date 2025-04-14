Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat. On Monday morning, a threatening message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline's WhatsApp number, warning of an attack on the actor, including plans to enter his home and blow up his car with a bomb.

Salman Khan receives death threat sent to Mumbai traffic police helpline, Police investigate

The Mumbai Police have filed a complaint and are investigating the threat. This marks the fifth death threat to Salman in the past two years. Last year, shooters from the Bishnoi gang fired at his house, leading to an increase in his security.

Mumbai Police have filed a complaint against unknown individuals in response to the recent death threat to Salman Khan. Sources suggest that authorities are working to trace the origin of the threatening message.

In the past two years, Salman Khan and his family, including his father Salim Khan, have faced multiple death threats. Last year, Mumbai Police uncovered a plot to assassinate the actor at his Panvel farmhouse, where shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang were reportedly stalking him. Bishnoi, who has openly expressed hatred towards Salman due to a blackbuck poaching case from the 90s, has demanded the actor apologize in Rajasthan for

“killing a blackbuck” or face death. However, the court has dismissed the poaching charges against Salman.

Salman Khan was recently seen in AR Murugadoss’s Sikandar, which released on Eid. Despite the festive release, the film didn’t make a strong start. Sikandar has earned just over Rs. 175.23 crore globally, with Rs.102.65 crore from India, but its box office momentum is slowing.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Desai calls Salman Khan starrer Sikandar a “very good film”; points out reason why Sajid Nadiadwala-backed film missed the mark despite releasing on Eid

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.