The makers of the much-awaited horror action-comedy The Bhootnii have officially announced a new release date for the film. Originally slated for an earlier launch, the Sanjay Dutt-led entertainer will now storm theatres on 1st May 2025.

Sanjay Dutt starrer The Bhootnii gets postponed, to now release on May 1

The decision to reschedule comes in light of the film’s extensive VFX work, which promises to deliver a visual spectacle like no other. The team remains dedicated to offering a top-notch cinematic experience, pushing the envelope in horror and comedy with state-of-the-art effects and high-octane action.

The Bhootnii has already generated significant buzz, especially after the trailer received a thunderous response from audiences across platforms. With Sanjay Dutt headlining the cast, the film also features Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in key roles.

Presented by Zee Studios, Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, The Bhootnii is a Soham Rockstar Entertainment production. It is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, with Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt serving as co-producers. The film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios.

The new release date sets the stage for a summer blockbuster, and fans can expect a thrilling blend of chills and laughs when The Bhootnii hits cinemas on 1st May 2025.

