The Sabarmati Report promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience, showcasing the story of one of the most devastating incidents in our history. The trailer of the Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna starrer has set the tone for the release of this hard-hitting tale coming from the house of producer Ektaa R Kapoor. While many believed she had to face the censor board, the producer has provided an answer to it.

Ektaa R Kapoor says, “We got our censor in exactly one viewing” about The Sabarmati Report getting CBFC certificate

Recently during an interaction, Ektaa R Kapoor was asked, “There are reports which say that you are facing problem with the censor, the release date have been moved directors have changed. That was the scene behind the camera?” Replying to this, Ektaa said, "We got our censor in exactly one viewing and there was no problem with the censor, the film is so strongly factual, we actually deposited all the facts with all the news reports, other factual parts, so that everything that has been shown in the movie has been either reported or accepted as a fact."

Speaking of the film, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident (February 27, 2002). Starring Vikrant Massey as a cameraman who discovers the truth behind ‘accident’, Raashii Khanna plays a determined report who would stop at nothing to get to the bottom of the incident. The film also stars Ridhi Dogra in a key role and is directed by Dheeraj Sarna. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios, the film will be releasing in theatres on November 15, 2024.

