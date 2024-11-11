With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 all set to enter the Rs. 200 crores at the box office within a mere 10 days, the team is in a celebratory mode. However, that hasn’t damped the team’s passion or spirit towards the promotional work of the film which continues despite the massive response. Followed by multiple tours across the country and in Dubai, it is time for the actors to conclude the extensive multi-city promotions with Patna being their last stop.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan to conclude massive 34-day, 12-city promotional tour with a grand finale in Patna

Led by stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri, the cast started this promotional spree with the grand trailer launch in Jaipur, that was scheduled to be followed by an epic tour across India and beyond. City by city, the actors were seen attending fan-packed gatherings in Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi along with college meets in Noida, Indore, and Hyderabad.

Highlights also included Pune, where Kartik and Madhuri bonded over local favorites like Vada Pav, and Kolkata, where Kartik and Vidya posed at the iconic Howrah Bridge and fans celebrated their presence in a grand college event. The excitement reached new heights in Lucknow and Varanasi, with record-breaking crowds joining the fun. A grand event unfolded in Dubai, where fans across the Middle East poured in to meet Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan in an unforgettable celebration. Now Kartik is all set to conclude the biggest movie promotion campaign in the Hindi heartland, Patna on Tuesday with a grand success meet and greet with his fans.

Sources close to the film revealed how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team worked tirelessly to take the film on ground level amongst the audience and made sure the masses enjoy the promotions along with the film. Undoubtedly, this has been one of Kartik’s biggest promotional campaign too.

Coming to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the film is directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar. It stars Kartik Aaryan as the leading man along with Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri in key roles and a host of actors in supporting roles. The horror-comedy released in cinemas on November 1, during the occasion of Diwali.

