Team of actor Sunny Singh’s upcoming neo-noir comic tragedy Risky Romeo wrapped its filming after a marathon shoot of one and a half months in Kolkata, the makers announced on Saturday December 15.

The film is written and directed by Abir Sengupta, who had previously directed Kiara Advani starrer Indoo Ki Jawani and produced Radhika Apte starrer Mrs. Undercover. Risky Romeo, also co-starring Kriti Kharbanda, was announced earlier this year

Actor Sunny Singh said he feels “extremely fulfilled” wrapping up the shoot and credited Risky Romeo for offering him a character that had never come his way before.

Sunny said in a statement, “I usually do not get offered characters like this and only when I started shooting I realised what Abir had seen in me and offered me such a different character. The genre of this film is completely unexplored in our industry and it’s a bold step towards showcasing emotions in a very different way. And the city that Abir has chosen to film Risky Romeo is adding to the magic of the story. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience what we experienced while shooting the film.”

Writer-director Abir Sengupta said the sets of Risky Romeo had a “totally different vibe” thanks to its subject and the treatment. The filmmaker also revealed that the actors in the film will feature in a look which the audience has “never seen before.”

Said Abir, “That is also something I am extremely excited to present to the audiences. I love the way Sunny and Kriti have responded to the kind of treatment I have given to the film and that is really adding up to the madness. While we wrapped the shoot of our film, me and my whole team missed Kriti on the sets as she wrapped her shoot a few days ago. We had a one and half month long shooting schedule in Kolkata where we all became a part of one family working towards a common goal called Risky Romeo.”

Producers Anushree Mehta (Jaadugar Films), Priyanka Mehrotra and Rameshchadra Yadav (PR Motion Pictures) said in a joint statement that while the team was prepping for the shoot, they were anticipating something strikingly different and once the camera started rolling in Kolkata, even they were in for a treat.

“Sunny and Kriti are totally in sync with Abir. He has given the film a very different treatment and we are returning from the shoot as happy producers with some amazing footage in hand. We cannot wait for the audiences to experience and madness and magic that we have created,” they said.

