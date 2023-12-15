comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Ranvir Shorey to play lawyer fighting for 2002 Godhra train burning victims in Godhra: Accident or Conspiracy

EXCLUSIVE: Ranvir Shorey to play lawyer fighting for 2002 Godhra train burning victims in Godhra: Accident or Conspiracy

The movie is based on the infamous train burning incident of Godhra that took place in February 2002.

By Keyur Seta -

Ranvir Shorey has been impressing audiences with his talent since more than two decades. Along with comedies like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Bheja Fry, etc, he has also proved his mettle in more serious films like No Smoking, Titli, Gaur Hari Dastaan, A Death In The Gunj, Sonchiriya, etc. He was last seen in Yash Raj Film’s biggie Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in a brief but important role. He carried on his character from the first film of the franchise Ek Tha Tiger.

Ranvir is now all set to play another serious character in the hard-hitting drama Godhra: Accident or Conspiracy, which is directed by MK Shivaaksh. As per the title, the film is based on the train burning incident of 2002 where a number of pilgrims, who were returning from Ayodhya, were killed.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Ranvir will be playing the role of a lawyer in the movie. A source close to the project revealed, “Ranvir will be playing the lawyer who fights the case on behalf the victims of the train burning incident that took place in Godhra in February 2002. The shoot of the film is about to complete shortly.” We have also exclusively got hold of Ranvir’s picture from the sets of the film where he is seen in the uniform of a lawyer.

Interestingly, Ranvir Shorey will also be playing a lawyer in another of his upcoming films titled IPC 420. That movie, however, tackles a completely different subject.

