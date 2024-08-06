comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.08.2024 | 9:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ulajh Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Stree 2 Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Karan Johar and Preeti Simoes’ upcoming production

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Karan Johar and Preeti Simoes’ upcoming production

en Bollywood News Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Karan Johar and Preeti Simoes’ upcoming production

Preeti Simoes has partnered with Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment to create a new web series based on a fascinating real-life case.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Preeti Simoes has announced a new collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment for an upcoming web series. The series will be based on an intriguing real-life case, as revealed by Simoes on her Instagram. The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Tamannaah Bhatia to star in Karan Johar and Preeti Simoes’ upcoming production

While specifics of the case and full cast details remain undisclosed, The Times of India has revealed that Tamannah Bhatia is set to be part of the series. This casting news has piqued the interest of many.


Tamannah Bhatia is currently working on another web series with Dharmatic Entertainment, further adding to her impressive portfolio. Her involvement in this new thriller is highly anticipated by fans who are excited to see her in a new real-life drama.

The anticipation for this new series is building, with a narrative based on real events. Karan Johar, known for Glossy Shows, is behind this venture. The series is expected to be realistic, making it a notable project for Johar. Industry watchers and fans are eager to see how Dharmatic’s collaboration will unfold and what new elements it will introduce to the genre of real-life dramas.

Also Read : Tamannaah Bhatia to shoot intense climax for Odela 2 with 800 junior artists

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Set of Welcome to the Jungle damaged by…

Karan Aujla announces third New Delhi show…

CONFIRMED! Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play…

Rajshri Deshpande starrer short film…

EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a…

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed starrer Barzakh…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification