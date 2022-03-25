Celebrity manager Disha Salian had passed away in the year 2020, a week before the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Salian was also the manager of the late actor. A lot was speculated around the death of Disha who reportedly fell from the top floor of a building. Now, Disha's parents have written to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to take action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitesh Rane.

Disha Salian’s parents write to President Ram Nath Kovind- “Request you to give us justice or we will end our lives”

Reportedly, Disha's parents have accused Rane and his son of politicising their daughter's death. "We request you to issue directions to authorities to take appropriate steps so justice can be done, otherwise, we will end our lives," it read.

A month ago, Disha's parents had filed a complaint against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane. Following the complaint, the Malwani police had registered an FIR against the minister and his son.The complaint was filed by Salian's mother Vasanti Satish Salian who objected to Rane alleging that her daughter was gang-raped and murdered. In the complaint, Disha's parents stated that Rane's comments had raised questions about the character of their late daughter and forced people to start to avoid them. Disha's mother told the police that their daughter was frustrated and depressed after two of her professional deals had fallen apart. She also said that they were satisfied with the police investigation and have no complaints against anyone.

