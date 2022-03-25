South Korea’s globally success drama Itaewon Class, starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, is officially confirmed for a Japanese adaptation titled Roppongi Class which will reportedly air as a 13-part series this summer.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class officially getting a Japanese remake Roppongi Class; to premiere this summer

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Korean network JTBC recently confirmed that they would work with Kakao Entertainment, Kross Pictures, and a major Japanese broadcasting station to produce a Japanese remake of Itaewon Class. Following the increasing popularity of the K-drama in Japan, Japanese digital comic platform Piccoma released the webtoon Roppongi Class and the drama took No. 1 on Japan’s Netflix charts, with the success ultimately leading to the decision to remake the drama.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, the emotional drama centers around a group of young people who work together to challenge an unjust world. During its run on JTBC in 2020, the drama ranked No. 3 among the viewership ratings of all JTBC dramas and was a hit in other Asian countries as well. The drama also won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards in 2021.

As per the report, the casting for the Japanese remake has already been confirmed and the 13-part series will reportedly star top Japanese actors. Previously, JTBC has also confirmed an Indian remake for their drama Something in the Rain, starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In.

