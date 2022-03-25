comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.03.2022 | 2:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Bachchhan Paandey The Kashmir Files Gangubai Kathiawadi Dasvi Attack – Part I
follow us on

Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class officially getting a Japanese remake Roppongi Class; to premiere this summer

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korea’s globally success drama Itaewon Class, starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi, is officially confirmed for a Japanese adaptation titled Roppongi Class which will reportedly air as a 13-part series this summer.

Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class officially getting a Japanese remake Roppongi Class; to premiere this summer

Park Seo Joon and Kim Da Mi starrer Itaewon Class officially getting a Japanese remake Roppongi Class; to premiere this summer

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Korean network JTBC recently confirmed that they would work with Kakao Entertainment, Kross Pictures, and a major Japanese broadcasting station to produce a Japanese remake of Itaewon Class. Following the increasing popularity of the K-drama in Japan, Japanese digital comic platform Piccoma released the webtoon Roppongi Class and the drama took No. 1 on Japan’s Netflix charts, with the success ultimately leading to the decision to remake the drama.

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, the emotional drama centers around a group of young people who work together to challenge an unjust world. During its run on JTBC in 2020, the drama ranked No. 3 among the viewership ratings of all JTBC dramas and was a hit in other Asian countries as well. The drama also won Best Drama Series at the 25th Asian Television Awards in 2021.

As per the report, the casting for the Japanese remake has already been confirmed and the 13-part series will reportedly star top Japanese actors. Previously, JTBC has also confirmed an Indian remake for their drama Something in the Rain, starring Son Ye Jin and Jung Hae In.

Also Read: Park Seo Joon leaves for Hungary to resume filming for his next film Dream with IU after recovering from Covid-19

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Abhishek Bachchan and R Balki to shoot the…

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Fox…

Tom Cruise lawyers up as he and Paramount…

First photos of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda…

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to wrap…

The Kapil Sharma Show to go off air…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification