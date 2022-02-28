Parents of Disha Salian filed a complaint against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane. Disha, who passed away in the year 2020, was the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Following the complaint, the Malwani police on Saturday registered an FIR against the minister and his son. Disha's parents accused the father-son duo of spreading false information about the death of their daughter. Disha had passed away days before Sushant's demise in June 2020.

The complaint was filed by Salian's mother Vasanti Satish Salian who objected to Rane alleging that her daughter was gang-raped and murdered. Disha's parents approached the Malwani police, who registered the FIR. The police have booked the two under sections 211, 500, 504, 509, 506 (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal code read with section 67 of the Information Technology Act for defamation and words leading to insult modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and common intention.

In the complaint, Disha's parents stated that Rane's comments had raised questions about the character of their late daughter and forced people to start to avoid them. Disha's mother told the police that their daughter was frustrated and depressed after two of her professional deals had fallen apart. She also said that they were satisfied with the police investigation and have no complaints against anyone.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Sunday said that it has asked the police to seek action against the Union minister and his son. They also asked the police to block the social media accounts spreading false information about the death of Disha Salian.

