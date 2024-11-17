Diljit Dosanjh takes jab at Telangana Govt over censorship during Hyderabad concert: “When artists come to India from other countries…”

Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh addressed the controversy surrounding the Telangana government’s ban on some of his songs during his electrifying Hyderabad concert on Saturday night. Despite the restrictions, the singer entertained a packed stadium, taking a humorous yet pointed approach to the censorship.

Diljit Dosanjh takes jab at Telangana Govt over censorship during Hyderabad concert: “When artists come to India from other countries…”

Telangana Govt’s Ban on Diljit’s Songs

The Telangana government had earlier issued an order prohibiting Diljit from performing songs referencing alcohol, drugs, and violence during his Hyderabad concert. While performing, Diljit subtly criticized the decision without naming anyone directly.

“When artists come to India from other countries, they are allowed to do whatever they like, sing whatever they want, koi tension nahin… But when an artist from your own country is singing, people have so many problems,” he remarked.

"Some People Can't Digest My Success"

Diljit further commented on the challenges he faces as a homegrown artist. “Some people cannot digest the fact that such big shows are happening, that tickets are getting sold out in 2 minutes,” he said. “Bro, I've been working for many, many years now. I have not become famous in a day.”

A Creative Response to Censorship

The censorship did not dampen Diljit’s spirit. Instead, he adapted by altering certain lyrics in his songs that referenced alcohol or violence, much to the delight of his fans. This creative workaround showcased his ability to entertain despite the restrictions.

Diljit on Black Marketing of Tickets

During the concert, Diljit also spoke about the global issue of ticket black marketing. “Government ispe kaam kar rahi hai,” he said, acknowledging the steps being taken to address the problem while highlighting its prevalence worldwide.

Dil-luminati Tour in Full Swing

Diljit’s Hyderabad concert was part of his ongoing Dil-luminati Tour, which kicked off in Delhi on October 26. The singer is set to perform in cities like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and Mumbai before concluding the tour in Guwahati on December 29.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh receives notice from Telangana government ahead of Hyderabad concert over content and child safety

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.