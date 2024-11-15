comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.11.2024 | 11:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Pushpa 2 – The Rule Kanguva Baby John Jaat
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Diljit Dosanjh receives notice from Telangana government ahead of Hyderabad concert over content and child safety

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Diljit Dosanjh receives notice from Telangana government ahead of Hyderabad concert over content and child safety

en Bollywood News Diljit Dosanjh receives notice from Telangana government ahead of Hyderabad concert over content and child safety

Diljit Dosanjh has been issued a notice by the Telangana government ahead of his November 15 concert in Hyderabad. The notice asks him to avoid songs that involve childrens.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Diljit Dosanjh has been issued a notice by the Telangana government ahead of his concert in Hyderabad on Friday, November 15. The notice requests the Punjabi singer-actor refrain from performing songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence. It also advises against involving children in the show and cautions that loud sounds and flashing lights could be harmful to them.

Diljit Dosanjh receives notice from Telangana government ahead of Hyderabad concert over content and child safety

Diljit Dosanjh’s Hyderabad concert is part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, which covers 10 cities across India. The notice was issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident.

The notice highlighted that the representation, supported by video evidence, claimed Diljit Dosanjh had performed songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month.

Diljit Dosanjh’s India leg of the Dil-Luminati tour will visit 10 cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Pune, and Guwahati. The tour began with a massive show in Delhi, followed by Jaipur, with the Delhi concert attracting over 35,000 attendees on a single day.

At the Jaipur concert, Diljit Dosanjh apologized to the audience for the fake ticket scam. He was quoted by India Today and said, “If anyone has fallen victim to a ticketing scam, I apologize to that person. We have not done this. Authorities are currently investigating the matter. Stay away from those involved in the scam. Our tickets sold out so fast, even though we did not get to know.” After his concert tickets sold out almost immediately, some individuals resold them at inflated prices, while others sold counterfeit tickets.

The final show of Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati tour will take place in Guwahati on December 29.

Also Read : Diljit Dosanjh visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi ahead of his Dil-Luminati tour performance, watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan takes a dig at…

Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu starrer Agni to…

R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrere…

Jacqueline Fernandez reacts to ED charges:…

Junaid Khan to have two major releases…

Rohit Shetty reveals Salman Khan's Chulbul…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification