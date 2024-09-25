The biopic Punjab '95, on the human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has been embroiled in a contentious battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, has faced multiple rounds of censorship, with the latest round of demands raising significant concerns about freedom of expression and the portrayal of historical events. Originally, the CBFC had demanded 85 cuts from the film. However, after a review by the Revising Committee, the number of required changes has increased to nearly 120.

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjab ’95 faces demands from CBFC for 120 cuts, title change and renaming of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra: Report

As per a new report in Mid-day, one of the most controversial demands is the renaming of the protagonist, who is currently portrayed as Jaswant Singh Khalra. The CBFC has suggested that the character's name be changed to Sutlej, a reference to the river that unites Punjab. The makers of the film have strongly objected to this change, arguing that Khalra is a revered figure in the Sikh community and that renaming him would be disrespectful to his legacy. They have emphasized that the film's authenticity and impact lie in its portrayal of Khalra's role in investigating the disappearances and killings of Sikh youths during the Punjab insurgency.

In addition to the name change, the CBFC has also requested that the film be retitled to remove the reference to Punjab '95, the year of Khalra's disappearance. The board has expressed concerns that the title might evoke strong emotions and sway public sentiment.

Furthermore, the CBFC has demanded the removal of a scene featuring Gurbani, a sacred text in Sikhism. They have also instructed the filmmakers to eliminate any mentions of Punjab and the district of Tarn Taran. References to Canada and the UK have been deemed inappropriate and must be removed.

The makers of Punjab '95 have been engaged in a series of meetings with the CBFC to address these demands. They have argued that the film is based on real-life events and testimonies and that the censorship requests are excessive and undermine the film's integrity. The film's producers, Ronnie Screwvala and Honey Trehan, have expressed frustration with the ongoing censorship process. They have emphasized the importance of telling the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra and the human rights abuses that occurred during the Punjab insurgency.

Set in the turbulent 1990s Amritsar, Punjab '95 revolves around Jaswant Singh Khalra, a seemingly ordinary bank employee and human rights activist, who leads a middle-class life with his librarian wife and two young children. His desire for a peaceful existence is shattered when he learns about the disappearance of his friend's mother, Bibi Gurpej. As Khalra delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a dangerous web of secrets, putting himself and his family at risk.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with MacGuffin Pictures, Punjab '95 also features Arjun Rampal and Surinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

