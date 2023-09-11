A riveting story of human emotions, Farar is set for its grand world premiere at the prestigious 14th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023 as the Marquee web series of the festival. The first collaboration under the landmark partnership of Applause Entertainment and Zindagi, Farar’s global premiere is a strong reinforcement of bridging cross-border gaps and creating universally relatable South Asian content.

Joyland star Sarwat Gilani headlines Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s first collaboration Farar; set to premiere at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023

The show based on the themes of friendship, freedom and hope is directed by Mehreen Jabbar & will be screened on Saturday, 23rd September as part of the four-day festival program. The premiere will be attended by producers Shailja Kejriwal and Umnia Iftikhar, director Mehreen Jabbar and lead actress, Joyland star Sarwat Gilani. The series also features Mariam Saleem & Maha Hasan and is set in the sprawling city of Karachi, Pakistan.

Expressing her excitement, lead actor Sarwat Gilani says, "As an actor, being part of Farar has been an incredible journey of exploration and dedication. This show is not just a story for us; it's a piece of our souls, a representation of the rich emotions that connect us as humans. As Farar gets ready for its premiere at CSAFF’23, my heart is brimming with happiness. This compelling storyline, delicately weaving the tapestry of female friendships and triumphing over obstacles, is now set to captivate and resonate with audiences worldwide.’’

Recognized as one of the most prolific directors from Pakistan, director Mehreen Jabbar adds, “I am thrilled to have our series premiere in Chicago. This vibrant city not only has a thriving South Asian diaspora but also houses a festival that has consistently championed diverse genres and formats. In a time marked by divisions and jingoism, it is truly heartwarming to see the convergence of two of the world's largest South Asian nations, uniting in celebration of the art of storytelling.”

There is only one thing stronger than magic: Sisterhood! ✨

Applause Entertainment presents a Zindagi Original – Farar will have its World Premiere at the prestigious Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023.#Farar #CSAFF23 #CSAFF2023 pic.twitter.com/qAx5BnWpxv — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) September 11, 2023

Reflecting on this significant milestone, Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., Shailja Kejriwal says, “Personally, nothing gives me greater joy than seeing content from our subcontinent reach a world stage. Farar’s premiere at CSAFF is extra special as it is our first collaboration with Applause Entertainment. The potential for South Asian content is unmatched, and we are so thrilled to have such an amazing partner and such brilliant teams on board this journey with us”.

Producer Umnia Iftikhar adds “Bringing Farar to Chicago South Asian Film Festival is a moment of immense pride and gratitude for our entire team. This show is a labour of love, a convergence of passion and storytelling. As we premiere here amidst the world, we hope Farar resonates with the universal emotions that bind us all. The power of storytelling lies in its ability to bridge cultures and ignite conversations, and we are thrilled to share our narrative with this wonderful audience."

Presented by Applause Entertainment, a Zindagi original Farar, a 6-part series, tells the story of three independent women who are navigating the complexities of modern life. The series highlights the universal human experiences of friendship, love, and personal growth, while simultaneously tackling issues such as societal pressures, identity, taboos, and body shaming.

Earlier last week, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi announced their strategic partnership to energize investment in South Asian content creation that connect with today’s diverse global audience.

ALSO READ: Applause Entertainment and Zindagi enter a strategic partnership to boost South Asian content

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.