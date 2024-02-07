Building on the international acclaim garnered by Coke Studio Bharat Season 1, featuring viral tracks like 'Khalasi', 'Holi Re Rasiya' and 'Kya Karie Korimol', the eagerly awaited Season 2 is scheduled for launch on February 9, 2024. Focused on elevating the global success of its debut season, Coke Studio Bharat is geared up to bring a fresh perspective to its core idea of Apna Sunao- an idea that empowers voices and stories from the heartland of India to take their rightful places with global audiences. Introducing a fusion of established and emerging talents like Diljit Dosanjh, Neha Kakkar, Digvijay Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Kanishk Seth, Cyli Khare, MC Square, Mohito, Komorebi, The Quick Style, Ikky, Raf Sappera and many more. The season promises to create a sonic journey that transcends boundaries, celebrating the rich diversity of India's musical landscape. The first song of the season will be 'Magic' by Diljit Dosanjh going live on 9th February.

Continuing with the ethos of #ApnaSunao our stellar team for Season 2 features the award-winning musician and sought-after songwriter Ankur Tewari, who serves as the creative architect. Alongside this creative force, we have a think tank comprising prominent lyricist Swanand Kirkire, joining the distinguished lyricist Kausar Munir and award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh. This dynamic team, led by Ankur, has once again curated a diverse lineup of artists for an unparalleled musical experience that mirrors the heartbeat of India's youth. With a focus on Gen Z and their emotional spectrum, this season delves into themes of happiness, sadness, and fast-paced lives, promising an immersive journey through soul-stirring songs that resonate as the quintessential soundtrack to our lives.

Taking it to the next level, unlike ever witnessed before, season 2 of Coke Studio Bharat introduces a groundbreaking transformation by creating a unique storyline for each individual musical symphony breaking away from its traditional studio setting for the very first time. Thematically, this season pioneers visual storytelling hoping to delight and expand its narrative reach. This captivating exploration spans diverse traditions, from Marathi and Kumaoni to Punjabi and Hindi, ensuring a unique and compelling experience for audiences across India.

Ankur Tewari, musician and sought-after songwriter, shares his thoughts on the upcoming second season of Coke Studio Bharat, ”As we embark on the second season of Coke Studio Bharat after a fantastic first run, let the music speak, weaving together the rich threads of our cultural mosaic. Get ready for another season filled with soulful tunes and vibrant melodies! In the vast realm of music, the fusion of diverse tunes becomes a grand celebration of emotions and cultures. My association with Coke Studio Bharat has been enriching and has brought me profound joy, as it unfolds as a dynamic arena where a multitude of musical threads interweave, crafting a symphony that resonates with the intricate hues of our collective human narrative”.

Arnab Roy, Vice President, Marketing Coca-Cola India, and Southwest Asia said “We’re delighted to announce the launch of Coke Studio Bharat season 2.0 which will continue to celebrate the richness of regional music of Bharat. We will strive to provide a platform to emerging, independent artists this season in partnership with some established iconic names. The soundtracks have been curated to capture the spirit of a young, energetic and optimistic Bharat.”

Universal Music India (UMI) as executive producers of Coke Studio Bharat spoke of the association. Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia, SVP Strategy- AMEA, Universal Music Group shares, “Coke Studio Bharat Season 1 surpassed our expectations, garnering immense love and appreciation on Songs like 'Khalasi,' 'Holi Re Rasiya,' and 'Kya Karie Korimol' that seamlessly integrated into the ever-changing soundscape of our nation, propelled by the influence of Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The success can be attributed to the exceptional storytelling and musical integrity. As we embark on Season 2, our commitment is to elevate creativity and consistency in the synergy of music and artistry. The resonance of Bharat's sound has transcended borders, celebrating global recognition and that brings us immense joy, fortifying our mission and purpose on a grand scale.”

