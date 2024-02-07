comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 07.02.2024 | 12:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Netflix announces courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht; set to premiere on March 1

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Netflix announces courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht; set to premiere on March 1

en Bollywood News Netflix announces courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht; set to premiere on March 1

Sameer Saxena dons the mantle of the showrunner for this series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Gavel-slamming courtroom comedy, Maamla Legal Hai, is set to debut on March 1 on Netflix. This light-hearted series promises a delightful blend of humour, heart, and legal jargon, making it a must-watch. Set within the fictional confines of Patparganj District Court, the series explores the surreal world of law through the eyes of its eccentric lawyers, representing bizarre cases and odd clients. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, Sameer Saxena dons the mantle of the showrunner for this series. Directed by Rahul Pandey, the series is written by Saurabh Khanna and Kunal Aneja.

Netflix announces courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht; set to premiere on March 1

Netflix announces courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai starring Ravi Kishan, Nidhi Bisht; set to premiere on March 1

Ravi Kishan steps in the shoes of VD Tyagi, the charismatic President of the Patparganj Bar Association, who dreams of becoming the Attorney General of India. With a knack for jugaad, VD Tyagi and his dynamic team of lawyers — Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra, and Vijay Rajoria — give a whole new meaning to the term “legal eagle”. Through these unconventional characters, audiences will get a glimpse into the intriguing cases handled by the firm — the true pulse of Maamla Legal Hai. Together, they infuse each case with humor and unexpected twists, while successfully outwitting their competitors.

Maamla Legal Hai offers a refreshing take on the world of law, featuring a motley crew of lawyers from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. They hustle for cases, recognition and the coveted air-conditioned chambers, all the while delivering relatable content that tugs at your heartstrings. Drawing inspiration from real-life strange and unbelievable cases, the show promises court proceedings that will induce endless laughter and bar elections that offer a playful take on democracy.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan liked Laapataa Ladies story and auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role: Kiran Rao reveals, “He was bringing a star baggage”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani end 11-year…

Aamir Khan to attend Laapataa Ladies'…

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story finally lands…

SCOOP: Salman Khan meets Atlee for a Dabangg…

Shilpa Shetty to launch Dr. Hansaji…

Laxmikant's family seeks posthumous Padma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification