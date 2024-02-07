The first major release of February, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, is all set to release on Friday, February 9. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the love story has caught attention, thanks to its novel storyline, fresh vibe and songs. The makers completed the censor process on time and the film has suffered a cut in a lovemaking scene.

EXCLUSIVE: CBFC reduces sex scene by 25% in Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

As per the cut list, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ‘reduced the scene of sex act by 25%’. The list also mentions that 9 seconds of the said scene has been censored. In other words, the 36-second-long intimate scene has been shortened to 27 seconds.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has also got an audio medication. The word 'Daru' has been replaced with 'Drink' in the second half of the film. Finally, the Examining Committee makers asked the makers to insert the anti-smoking static message in bigger and more readable fonts in Hindi.

After these changes were made, the CBFC passed the Valentine’s Week release with a U/A certificate on February 2. The run time of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 143.15 minutes. In other words, the romantic, musical flick is 2 hours 23 minutes and 15 seconds long.

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dimple Kapadia, Dharmendra, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar. It is directed by debutant director duo Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Laxman Utekar of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023) fame. It tells the story of a young, dashing man who falls in love with a charming, witty lady only to later learn that the latter is a humanoid android robot.

