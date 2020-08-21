Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.08.2020 | 12:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies of COVID-19, Ehsan Khan kept in ICU

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan were earlier this week admitted to Lilavati hospital after both of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On August 16, the two of them were taken to the hospital.

Dilip Kumar's brother Aslam Khan dies of COVID-19, Ehsan Khan kept in ICU

Now, it’s been reported that Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan has passed away on Friday morning. He was admitted after complaining of breathlessness. Aslam had pre-existing conditions - diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease.

As per reports, both Ehsan and Aslam are being treated by doctor, Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital. The hospital authorities said that both of them were kept in ICU.

Back in April, Dilip Kumar’s team tweeted about staying safe in this pandemic. His tweet read, "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic (sic)."

"Dawa bhi, dua bhi/Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/Kamzor ki seva bhi,” a poem was written in the tweet.

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar’s brothers Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan put on ventilator after testing positive for Coronavirus

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

"I was not misquoted," says Naseeruddin Shah…

Jacqueline Fernandez to do a video podcast…

Disha Patani roped in as the brand…

Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay…

Sharpshooter plotting to murder Salman Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification