It will soon be time for Alia Bhatt to hit the dancefloor. Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans the mother of all dance numbers with his leading lady for Gangubai Kathiawadi as soon as the lockdown is over.

The dance number promises to put every item song done so far by every leading lady into shame. Predicts a source close to the project, “Alia’s dance number in Gangubai Kathiawadi would be unlike any other similar ‘special number’ seen in Hindi cinema.”

The big news is that Bhansali may choreograph the number himself. He wanted Saroj Khan to do it. But with the danseuse gone, Bhansali is left with little choice.

