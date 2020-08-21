Months after the first case was detected for Coronavirus in India, there has been a massive rise in the number of cases in the country. While a lot of precautions are being maintained still, a lot of people who have tested positive for it. However, things are slowly returning to normal and people are managing to get used to the new normal. Celebrities and their families included have also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar’s younger brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus. According to the reports, Ahsan Khan is around 90 years old and Aslam Khan is said to be a few years younger than him. After testing positive, they have been put on an invasive ventilator considering that their condition is critical. Apart from this, they are also said to have age-related problems like blood pressure and more.

Their families have been informed of their critical condition and we wish them a speedy recovery.

