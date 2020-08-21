Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.08.2020 | 11:08 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan put on ventilator after testing positive for Coronavirus

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Months after the first case was detected for Coronavirus in India, there has been a massive rise in the number of cases in the country. While a lot of precautions are being maintained still, a lot of people who have tested positive for it. However, things are slowly returning to normal and people are managing to get used to the new normal. Celebrities and their families included have also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Dilip Kumar’s brothers Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan put on ventilator after testing positive for Coronavirus

Dilip Kumar’s younger brothers, Aslam Khan and Ahsan Khan have been admitted to Lilavati Hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus. According to the reports, Ahsan Khan is around 90 years old and Aslam Khan is said to be a few years younger than him. After testing positive, they have been put on an invasive ventilator considering that their condition is critical. Apart from this, they are also said to have age-related problems like blood pressure and more.

Their families have been informed of their critical condition and we wish them a speedy recovery.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan admitted to Lilavati hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"I was not misquoted," says Naseeruddin Shah…

Jacqueline Fernandez to do a video podcast…

Disha Patani roped in as the brand…

Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay…

Sharpshooter plotting to murder Salman Khan…

Why isn't Ranbir Kapoor standing up for Alia…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification