“Didn’t expect Sonu Nigam to stoop down to a sewage level,” says Somy Ali as she accuses him of duping her; watch

Former actress Somy Ali recently made headlines with allegations against renowned singer Sonu Nigam. Through a detailed Instagram post, Ali accused Nigam of misleading and duping her, going as far as to label him a sociopath. The accusations were coupled with a long video message where Ali shared her experience and disappointment.

Somy Ali’s Allegations Against Sonu Nigam

In her post, Somy Ali expressed her disbelief and shock over being allegedly duped by Sonu Nigam. She mentioned how she had initially respected the singer but later realized his true intentions. Referring to the singer directly, she wrote, "This is what people are and how they take advantage of you. @sonunigamofficial… I am shell shocked is and would be an understatement." Ali further mentioned how her trust in Nigam led to her feeling deceived.

"Oh, by the way, this man who played me is Sonu Nigam. Be wary. He likes to make videos… These kinds of people are sociopaths," Ali concluded in her post, expressing her deep sense of betrayal.

A Video Message to Her Fans

In the accompanying video message, Ali detailed the events that led to her accusations. She recalled how she had invited Sonu Nigam to her talk show, which was in its early stages. According to her, Nigam participated without any financial compensation but later refused to engage with her when she tried to offer him a significant opportunity.

Ali explained, "I started a little talk show… he shared a lot of wisdom, and I was literally bewildered and in awe of everything that he was saying. I genuinely believed that he was someone who believed in what he was preaching." However, she claimed that she soon discovered that his participation had ulterior motives, which she believes were related to someone from her past.

A Missed Opportunity and Broken Trust

According to Ali, she offered Nigam a substantial opportunity with an international project, but he ignored her multiple attempts to contact him. She explained, "It was a big opportunity, it was a BBC documentary or something to do with Discovery, he refused to communicate with me."

She went on to say that despite trying to reach out in multiple languages, Nigam did not respond. This incident left her feeling betrayed and disappointed, causing her to reflect on the kind of person she had trusted.

Ali concluded her video by reflecting on the lessons learned from the experience. She urged her fans to cut off individuals who exhibit such behavior and not to question themselves when someone takes advantage of their trust. "This is a reflection of their character, that how they're behaving towards you and then that person all of a sudden is a chameleon," she said, advising others not to chase or seek answers from people who deceive them.

In her closing words, Ali emphasized that the situation was a painful learning experience, but she hoped it would serve as a lesson to her followers about the importance of setting boundaries and recognizing manipulative behavior. Meanwhile, Sonu Nigam has not responded to the allegations, as of now.

