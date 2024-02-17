Sources reveal that even though Dharmendra is supportive of Esha Deol and her decisions, he is concerned about the divorce’s impact on her children.

After many rumors started doing the rounds about the strained relationship between Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani after the Dhoom actress deleted photos from her social media, the couple announced their separation on February 6. Now, post reports claimed that Hema Malini is in support of her decision, it is being said that their doting father Dharmendra is keen on her daughter reconsidering the decision, keeping their children in mind.

Dharmendra wants Esha Deol to reconsider divorce with Bharat Takhtani, reveals reports

The sources assert that Dharmendra is in support of her daughter Esha Deol and all her decisions but is actually worried about the impact it will have on his granddaughters. “No parents can be happy seeing their children’s family being broken. Even Dharmendra ji is a father and one can understand his pain. It’s not that he is against his daughter’s decision to get separated but what’s her to rethink over it,” a source was quoted on Bollywood Life.

According to these reports, the veteran actor believes that divorce affects the children more and is unsure of how his granddaughters would react to this decision since they are close both, the Deols and the Takhtanis. “He is indeed sad, and that’s the reason he wants them to reconsider getting separated. Esha and Bharat have two daughters Radhya and Miraya. They are very close to their grandparents paternal and maternal. Separation affects the kids badly and hence Dharamji feels if the marriage can be saved they should,” added the source.

In an official statement released by the couple about their separation, they said, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this transition in our lives, the well-being and welfare of our two children remain our utmost priority. We kindly request that our privacy be respected during this time.”

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2012. The actress had her first daughter Radhya in 2017 whereas her second daughter Miraya was born in 2019.

