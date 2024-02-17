Nidhhi Agerwal opens up about her Hindi re-launch; says, “I was waiting for a script that I loved and I found”

Nidhhi Agerwal couldn't be in a happier space. Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to give her career in Hindi cinema another go. Nidhhi made her Hindi debut opposite Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Munna Michael in 2017. As the film didn’t see much success Nidhhi, like Taapsee Pannu before her, went South where she is now doing reasonably well for herself.

Telugu Tamil and Hindi actress Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to make her OTT debut in producer Prerna Arora’s Akido: A Revenge Drama. The film to be directed by Abhishek Jaiswal (who was an assistant director in Applause Entertainment engrossing Criminal Justice) is expected to re-launch Nidhhi’s career in Hindi.

Nidhhi seems incurably excited by the chance to do a full-on action. “I couldn’t resist such a good script! It’s a film I would love to watch which is why when Prerna Arora called me for this film I instantly said yes, I will make date adjustments for this film.”

Like Taapsee Pannu before her, Nidhhi Agerwal is looking forward to returning to Hindi cinema after finding success in the South. Breathless with excitement she informs, “Currently I am working in three industries: Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. I am back to Hindi films after a small break and after acing the game in the South.”

In the South Nidhhi co-stars with topmost superstars in her forthcoming films. “My current projects in Telugu are Hari Hara Veera Mallu a period film with Pawan Kalyan Sir and Raaja Saab a film with Prabhas Sir. I am playing the lead in both films and both films will release this year.” About her return to Hindi cinema Niddhi informs, “I was waiting for a script that I loved and found it with Prerna Arora’s film.”

