As shareholders in luxury outdoor clothing company Perfect Moment since 2022, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have been closely involved in the brand's journey. Now, with Perfect Moment having debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last week, the couple shares their excitement and pride in the company’s progress.

For Priyanka and Nick, their partnership with Perfect Moment was more than just financial—it reflected their admiration for the brand and belief in its potential.

As Perfect Moment entered the public market, Priyanka and Nick anticipated the brand’s future. They emphasisze their pride in being part of the company's journey during this transformative phase and their confidence in its continued success. In a joint statement, the couple shared their enthusiasm for Perfect Moment's IPO, stating, “This IPO signifies the commencement of an exciting new chapter for Perfect Moment, and we take immense pride in being part of the family during this pivotal phase of their journey. Our admiration for the brand has grown deeper over the years, evolving us from being long-time admirers into dedicated shareholders. As we celebrate this significant milestone, our anticipation for the brand's future is filled with boundless excitement."

On the film front, Priyanka Chopra's latest project was the Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel, which premiered on April 28, 2023, on Prime Video and is renewed for a second part. The series features Priyanka as Nadia Sinh and Richard Madden as Mason Kane. Additionally, Priyanka appeared in Love Again. The actress has also announced her next film, Heads Of State, where she will share the screen with John Cena and Idris Elba.

