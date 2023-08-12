BREAKING: Gadar 2 sets a record; several theatres in small towns to play post-midnight and early shows for the FIRST TIME ever; Inox Raj Imperial, Surat to screen 13 shows between 12 AM and 6 AM

Gadar – Ek Prem Katha (2001) is memorable not just for its exciting content but also because it set unbelievable box office records. The Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer, however, took time to break old records and set new ones. Gadar 2, meanwhile, has started setting records in the first three days of its release itself. Thanks to the insane demand, many theatres have started playing post-midnight and early-morning shows of the film. This has become a common occurrence in Mumbai, where films like Sooryavanshi (2021), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Drishyam 2 (2022) etc and more recently Oppenheimer (2023) have had shows after midnight. But this time, smaller centres have also jumped on this bandwagon.

BREAKING: Gadar 2 sets a record; several theatres in small towns to play post-midnight and early shows for the FIRST TIME ever; Inox Raj Imperial, Surat to screen 13 shows between 12 AM and 6 AM

As of August 12 afternoon, Cinestar Multiplex will screen Gadar 2 tomorrow, that is Sunday, August 13, at 1:00 AM and 5:30 AM. Entertainment Paradise, meanwhile, will play the film at 1:15 AM. As per sources, this is the first time in the long history of Entertainment Paradise where a film will be played so late.

In Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar belt, AB Miniplex, Sanelite Cinemas, Connplex Smart Theatre - Maninagar, Connplex Smart Theatre - Prahladnagar, Miraj City Pulse, Rajhans Cinemas - Vastral, Miraj Cinemas - Vitthal Plaza, Banana Smartplex and Mango Plus Cinemas have kept shows between 12:05 AM and 2:00 AM.

In Surat, The Friday Cinema will play Gadar 2 at 1:15 AM. Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, who runs The Friday Cinema multiplex, said, “I usually keep shows at 11:58 or 11:59 PM as the moviegoers don't realize while booking that after midnight, the day changes. But for Gadar 2, I decided to keep a show at 1:15 AM as all my shows are full. This reminds me of the craze during KGF - Chapter 2 (2022).”

Inox Raj Imperial in Surat meanwhile has set a record. It is all set to play Gadar 2 for 24 hours. While most theatres are playing post-midnight shows in just 1 or 2 screens, this particular multiplex will play Gadar 2 in all 6 screens! Between 12 AM and 8 AM, it'll screen as many as 13 shows of the action entertainer.

Some more theatres to play Gadar 2 after midnight are Moviemax - Cinemagic, Bikaner, Rajasthan at 12:45 am, Miraj Cinemas Bioscope, Sikar, Rajasthan at 1:30 AM and 6:50 AM and Cine Wheels Drive In By Windasa, Indore, Madhya Pradesh at 1:15 AM. The list is increasing with each passing hour.

A source from the exhibition sector said, “As we speak, several exhibitors are also toying with the idea of having shows after midnight or early morning. The film is facing capacity issues as it had to share screens with OMG 2. Moviegoers, meanwhile, are not ready to wait till weekdays or next week to watch Gadar 2. They want to watch the film immediately and hence, expect many more cinemas to increase shows and thus create history!”

A Town in Rajasthan called #Sikar is screening #Gadar2 post midnight and a very early morning show. The film has entered in a rampage mode. Huge thing. @iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/ogmvzkiftR — amit dadhich (@amit12354) August 12, 2023

Also Read: Esha Deol to host special screening of Gadar 2 for friends and family

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.