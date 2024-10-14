PETA had filed a complaint against the makers of the reality show on the grounds of confinement of an animal in the Bigg Boss house.

After the presence of a donkey named Gadharaj sparked a massive outrage among audiences who questioned the ethics of the reality show makers with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal) also penning an open letter to host Salman Khan and filing a complaint against them, the makers have decided to end this stint. The makers of Bigg Boss 18 eliminated the donkey from the Bigg Boss house, followed by the controversy.

Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka the donkey has been removed from the Salman Khan hosted show followed by PETA’s allegations

An official statement regarding the exit of Gadharaj has been issued on social media wherein the concerned viewers have also expressed gratitude towards PETA for putting up this fight. “We are pleased to inform you that the Bigg Boss team has updated us with the news that they have released the donkey. This success is a direct result of the collection efforts of everyone who supported and joined this cause. Thank you for standing with us and for showing that compassion and action can make a real difference”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People for Animals (PFA) (@pfa.official)



PETA had earlier penned a long note accusing Bigg Boss makers of torturing the animal wherein they believed that apart from confining him within a stable, they also described how they are often frightened by extensive lights and sounds coming from all directions. In the letter addressed towards Salman Khan, they appealed to his compassionate side, requesting him to consider the condition of animals as they requested him to keep all kinds of animals away from the reality show, further elaborating on their health and habitat issues.

Meanwhile, a host of celebrities have become a part of this year’s season of Bigg Boss which sees many television actors like Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Karan Veer Mehra, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, among many others being a part of it.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 18: Rajinikanth’s dialogue rehearsal between Shrutika Arjun and Alice Kaushik turns into adorable bonding session

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.