Just a day ago, Bollywood Hungama in an exclusive newsbreak revealed that the Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha was slated to release on August 2. Now confirming the same, the Singham actor has confirmed the new release date of the Neeraj Pandey directorial on social media. For the unversed, the film was initially slated for a release in July.

Ajay Devgn confirms release date of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha on August 2

Ajay Devgn confirms the release of his next on August 2 on X

Taking to the social media platform X, aka Twitter, Ajay Devgn shared the poster of the film along with a note talking about the release date of the film, wherein he wrote, “The wait ends on 2nd August! <3 #AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDTonAug2”. Just a day ago ago, a source had revealed these details of Bollywood Hungama, “Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha will now be released on August 2. The makers were contemplating to release the film in the second week of July but then, they settled for August 2.” As per these sources, the film was pushed ahead as Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, is super-strong and the makers of the former, hence, would have struggled to get sufficient shows. An exhibitor commented, “August 2 is a good date. Deadpool & Wolverine releases on July 26. Two big films releasing on that day again would not have been ideal.”



Clash with Sabarmati Report averted

Just a few hours ago, Bollywood Hungama exclusively reported that another film which was slated to release on August 2, which is the Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra starrer The Sabarmati Report has been postponed to the final quarter of the year. And now, with the release date of AMKDT confirmed, it seems that the film will only be clashing with another film Ulajh – a political action thriller starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

About Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu as star-crossed lovers with a love story spanning across two and half decades, the film explores the multiple events that transpired between their lives, before and after the estrangement, eventually leading up to the moment where they meet each other after 23 years.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha to now release on August 2; CBFC passes two new teasers

More Pages: Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.