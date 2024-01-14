comscore
Last Updated 14.01.2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Despite hand injury, Amitabh Bachchan shoots for ISPL promotional video with Akshay Kumar and Suriya

Despite hand injury, Amitabh Bachchan shoots for ISPL promotional video with Akshay Kumar and Suriya

Amitabh Bachchan also shot the last several episodes of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati with a bandaged right hand.

It has been quite a while since the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan suffered a hand injury. The bandage on his right hand was visible in the last several episodes of his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), whose final season recently concluded. Now, Bachchan was also seen shooting with Akshay Kumar and Suriya with his right hand bandaged.

The three stars came together to shoot a promotional video for the upcoming cricket tournament Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL). Bachchan revealed the same on his latest blog post. He said, “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames .. so yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy ..”

Adding about his hand injury, Big B said while adding a picture with Akshay Kumar, “Akshay one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand ..”

 

Bachchan also shared words of praise for Suriya. He said, “Hrithik had done his shoot and had just left, to another engagement and we here were getting ready for ours, with yet another favourite, from the South - Suriya .. aah such a delight to have met him again .. and my extreme pleasure of sharing with him how greatly I admired that film song of his, on the film about Father and Son ..”

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar is starring in the Hindi remake of Suriya’s hit and acclaimed Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals Amitabh Bachchan took adrenaline shots for a month while shooting Sholay and Deewaar simultaneously

