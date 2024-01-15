The much-awaited trailer of the aerial action drama Fighter is set to arrive in a few hours. The trailer of Siddharth Anand's directorial is eagerly looked up to by the masses. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, the film promises action patriotic fervour, and a cinematic experience. For the film, Anand had erected a huge set in Mumbai to shoot a mega-action sequence.

Fighter: Siddharth Anand crafts 7-day ambitious shoot built over 5-acre land for Hrithik Roshan’s airstrike sequence

For one of the most crucial sequences in the movie, Siddharth Anand dedicated seven intense days with Hrithik Roshan to capture a pivotal scene in the film, drawing inspiration from a real Indian Air Force airstrike. The director meticulously recreated the drama at Mumbai's SRPF Grounds, skillfully designed by art director Rajat Poddarr. The intricate aerial choreography, a result of collaboration between action directors Oh Se Yeong and Parvez Shaikh, brought authenticity to Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania's leadership in the airstrike.

According to Mid-day, a source revealed, “Since their starting point was a real-life air strike, the art department took references from pictures of the real location, and then made creative changes. They had to depict the air strike taking place over a snow-clad town that houses the enemy facility. So, they built the set of a town over five acres of land at the SRPF ground, and for the close-up shots, used a particular chemical, which when mixed with water, gives the impression of snow. For the wide-angle shots, the production design team used salt to depict snow.”

The source added, “The entire set took a month to build, after which Siddharth and the actor filmed the scene in April 2023. The sequence sees Hrithik’s character lead the mission as his team and he fly Mirage 2000s over the terrorist camp and demolish it.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles. The film takes flight in theatres on January 25, 2024.

More Pages: Fighter Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.