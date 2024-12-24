comscore
It’s a wrap! Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan and others conclude shooting Housefull 5

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's Housefull 5 marks a milestone as the first franchise to reach it's fifth installment. The ensemble big ticket starcast has wrapped the shooting of the film which is touted to be five times madness, fun and entertainment.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to social media to announce the wrap, "That’s a wrap for Housefull 5! / A rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, hard work, and unforgettable memories. Get ready to laugh your hearts out on 6th June 2025 in cinemas near you!!"

With a star-studded lineup, Housefull 5 boasts some of the biggest names in Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Dino Morea, Chunky Pandey, Fardeen Khan, Johny Lever, Akashdeep, Nikitin Dheer, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet and more. The film is directed by the talented Tarun Mansukhani. Housefull 5 is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar injures eye while performing stunt on Housefull 5 sets: Report

More Pages: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

