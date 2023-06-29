In the rarest of the rare case, the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, which left the nation in shock, turned into a massive campaign with fans pressurizing the government to carry out an investigation. Although it was ruled as suicide and a case of overdose, fans continued to insist foul play, which resulted in the intervention of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis who is now working with the CBI in relation to the case.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is ‘investigating the evidence’ received in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In fact, recently Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gave fans a major update about the case. He revealed that two people approached him and his team regarding evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and that the same is currently being investigated. In an interview with Republic, he said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police.”

He further refrained from making any more revelations adding, “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a television actor and went on to gain immense fame for his role as Manav Deshmukh in the show Pavitra Rishta which featured him alongside his then girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The actor got his Bollywood break with Kai Po Che! (2013) and went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, among others. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment in June 2020 and an investigation was launched over his sudden demise. His then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was initially considered to be a prime suspect but was later cleared of all charges.

