comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.06.2023 | 2:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is ‘investigating the evidence’ received in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is ‘investigating the evidence’ received in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

en Bollywood News Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is ‘investigating the evidence’ received in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Despite Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise being ruled out as suicide, fans of the Bollywood star continued to suspect foul play.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In the rarest of the rare case, the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, which left the nation in shock, turned into a massive campaign with fans pressurizing the government to carry out an investigation. Although it was ruled as suicide and a case of overdose, fans continued to insist foul play, which resulted in the intervention of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis who is now working with the CBI in relation to the case.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is ‘investigating the evidence’ received in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Deputy CM Devendra Fadvnis reveals CBI is ‘investigating the evidence’ received in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In fact, recently Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis gave fans a major update about the case. He revealed that two people approached him and his team regarding evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and that the same is currently being investigated. In an interview with Republic, he said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police.”

He further refrained from making any more revelations adding, “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”

Sushant Singh Rajput started his career as a television actor and went on to gain immense fame for his role as Manav Deshmukh in the show Pavitra Rishta which featured him alongside his then girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. The actor got his Bollywood break with Kai Po Che! (2013) and went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, among others. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai apartment in June 2020 and an investigation was launched over his sudden demise. His then girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was initially considered to be a prime suspect but was later cleared of all charges.

Also Read: Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat pens a heartfelt note ‘honoring’ Sushant Singh Rajput on his third death anniversary

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Govinda shares he would have wooed Madhuri…

CBFC denies certification to trailer of 72…

Udaipur's infamous Kanhaiya Lal murder case…

Zorawar Ahluwalia comes out in support of…

Rajkummar Rao takes on Bhagat Singh role…

Announcement of Blind releasing directly on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification