Despite taking a record-breaking opening with Rs 140 crores worldwide, Om Raut’s Adipurush has been constantly in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, the Allahabad High Court was hearing the PIL filed by Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie. The court continued slamming the makers of Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer and reprimanded them saying they portrayed the characters of Ramayana like Lord Ram and others in a ‘very shameful manner’.

Allahabad High Court continues criticising Adipurush; says, “Make a wrong documentary on Quran and see what will happen”

One of the judges said, according to LiveLaw, “If we will shut our mouths today then you know what will happen? These incidents are increasing day by day. I saw a movie wherein Lord Shankar was shown running with his Trishul in a very funny manner. Now, these things will be showcased?…The filmmakers earn money as films do business.”

The bench further added, “Suppose if you make even a short documentary on the Quran, depicting wrong things, then you will see what will happen…However, I may once again clarify that it is not about any one religion. It is by chance that this issue is concerned with Ramayana, otherwise, the Court belongs to all religions.”

While questioning the psyche of the makers, the bench asserted, “You should not touch the Quran, Bible and other sacred texts. We may make it clear that it is not about any one religion. But you should not depict any religion in a bad light. The court has no religion of its own. Our only concern is that the law and order situation should be maintained.”

The court also directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to submit their personal affidavits, adding that “certifying this movie was a blunder and that it has hurt the sentiments of the people.” Meanwhile, the Adipurush makers have been tight-lipped on the matter, so far.

