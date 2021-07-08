The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to pass any direction to restrain the further circulation of the film Nyay: The Justice which is purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and has been released on a website.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh rejected the application of Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh, against releasing the film Nyay: The Justice on other digital platforms. The High Court will hear the case on July 14.

Senior Advocate Jayant Mehta, appearing for Singh, argued he was not seeking that the film is unreleased, but that it should not be re-published or further circulated on any other platform now.

Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing for the film director, opposed the plea saying the film carried a disclaimer that it was not based on anyone living or dead. “Who is the plaintiff to control my film?” Mr. Lall said

The High Court had last month refused to stay the release of the film noting that the events surrounding the actor's death were already in the public domain and “posthumous privacy right is not permissible”. Rajput’s father has challenged the order that also refused to restrain anyone from using his son’s name or likeness in movies.

Apart from Nyay: The Justice, there are three other films in the making on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life: Suicide or Murder: A Star Was Lost, Shashank, and an untitled crowd-funded movie.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.